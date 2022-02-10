Kate Middleton has a severe rule for her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, and it is non-negotiable.

When it comes to disciplining their children, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very hands-on.

As part of their desire to provide as ‘normal’ an upbringing for George, Charlotte, and Louis as possible, they lead the way in parenting, unlike previous royals who relied on a team of staff and nannies.

The couple is a regular on the school run, and they enjoy spending quality time with their children, cooking, baking, and playing in the garden whenever possible.

But, according to a source, Kate and William can be strict when necessary, as there is one very important rule in their home that they swear to follow.

“Shouting is clearly ‘off limits’ for the children, and any indication of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal,” they told the Sun.

Kate and William have a “sofa talk” instead of sending their children to the naughty step or to their rooms.

“The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William,” the source explained.

“Things are explained, and consequences are laid out, and they never yell at them.”

When Kate and William have royal engagements, their nanny, Maria Borrallo, takes care of the children.

She was employed by the family in 2014, when George was only eight months old, and she currently cares for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well.

She stays in Kensington Palace and travels as a discreet presence with the family on visits and royal tours.

Maria is said to be harsh with the royal children, and she, like all Norland Nannies, takes a “no-nonsense” attitude.

Louise Heren, a Norland expert, told the Sun: “There will be no mucking around. That’s because Maria will be aware that there will be no sobbing, terrible twos, or tantrums when kids step off flights, clutching mum’s hands, smiling, and waving to the spectators.”