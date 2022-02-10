Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 06:38 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kate Middleton has a severe rule for her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, and it is non-negotiable.

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 06:38 pm
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has a severe rule for her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, and it is non-negotiable.

When it comes to disciplining their children, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very hands-on.

As part of their desire to provide as ‘normal’ an upbringing for George, Charlotte, and Louis as possible, they lead the way in parenting, unlike previous royals who relied on a team of staff and nannies.

The couple is a regular on the school run, and they enjoy spending quality time with their children, cooking, baking, and playing in the garden whenever possible.

But, according to a source, Kate and William can be strict when necessary, as there is one very important rule in their home that they swear to follow.

Do you adore the royals? Sign up for the Mirror’s daily newsletter to get the most up-to-date information on the Queen, Charles, Kate, Wills, Meghan, Harry, and the rest of The Firm. Sign up by clicking here.

“Shouting is clearly ‘off limits’ for the children, and any indication of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal,” they told the Sun.

Kate and William have a “sofa talk” instead of sending their children to the naughty step or to their rooms.

“The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William,” the source explained.

“Things are explained, and consequences are laid out, and they never yell at them.”

When Kate and William have royal engagements, their nanny, Maria Borrallo, takes care of the children.

She was employed by the family in 2014, when George was only eight months old, and she currently cares for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well.

She stays in Kensington Palace and travels as a discreet presence with the family on visits and royal tours.

Maria is said to be harsh with the royal children, and she, like all Norland Nannies, takes a “no-nonsense” attitude.

Louise Heren, a Norland expert, told the Sun: “There will be no mucking around. That’s because Maria will be aware that there will be no sobbing, terrible twos, or tantrums when kids step off flights, clutching mum’s hands, smiling, and waving to the spectators.”

Read More

24 mins ago
Nick Jonas makes a comeback on Social Media

Nick Jonas has been quiet on social media since becoming a parent....
29 mins ago
Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time and is attempting to isolate himself.

According to Clarence House, Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 for...
36 mins ago
Camilla speaks out for the first time on her future as Queen, saying she is'very touched.'

The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken out for the first time since...
44 mins ago
Jennifer Aniston Posts her workout routine with her dogs on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Reels feature a video of her dogs, and it's...
51 mins ago
Archie , Meghan Markle's son, could only be a 'Prince' after the Queen's death

When Prince Charles becomes King, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's oldest son...
55 mins ago
Britney Spears is blossoming in her recent found freedom

Britney Spears is reveling in her newfound freedom in a new dance...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Good central banking requires transparency, accountability & communication more than independence, say economists 

"Transparency, accountability, and communication are hallmarks of good central banking, more so...
Aamir Liaquat Hussain Romantic Video with Third Wife Dania Shah Goes Viral
8 mins ago
Aamir Liaquat Hussain Romantic Video with Third Wife Dania Shah Goes Viral

Aamir Liaquat Hussain with his new bride Syeda Dania Shah has brought...
9 mins ago
Punjab IG denies issuing any top-10 goons list before court

LAHORE: The Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar and home special...
11 mins ago
After business Kim Kardashian is ready to take the legal world by storm

Kim Kardashian is ready to pursue her dream of becoming an attorney,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600