Kylie Jenner welcomes second baby with Travis Scott

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second baby with beau Travis Scott.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the picture of a hand holding a baby’s arm and a message of simply 2/2/22 with a blue heart. However, the gender of the baby is still not confirmed.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner becomes first woman to reach 300M followers on Instagram

Soon after she announced the happy news, fans and celebrity stars showered Jenner with congratulatory messages and lovely prayers.

Travis and Kylie also have a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest sibling of the Kardashian family. She is also the founder of beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, which is majority-owned by cosmetics maker Coty Inc.

The TV show launched the beauty and fashion empires of Kylie Jenner and her half-sister, Kim Kardashian.