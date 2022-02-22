Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 04:36 pm
Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, has sent her a surprise greeting

Khloe Kardashian

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom sent her a message shortly after his elimination from Celebrity Big Brother.

After exiting the Big Brother house, the former Los Angeles Lakers star was approached by programme host Julie Chen Moonves and asked if he wanted to convey a message to Kardashian if she was watching the show.

“I miss you,” Odom answered, “and I hope to see you soon.”

The remark comes just a few weeks after Odom expressed his desire to contact and reconcile with his ex-wife, with whom he was married from 2009 until 2016.

Earlier this week, Odom told his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars that he was going to ‘try his damndest’ to contact Kardashian after he left the house.

“I’ve never considered getting married again.” She has the right to never see me again for what I have done to her, but time passes and people change. “I’d say I’m a lot more loyal today,” he added.

