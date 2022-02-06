PM Modi to arrive for funeral at 6pm

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92.

The veteran singer, who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.

Lata Mangeshkar also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

Workers at Shivaji Park were clicked making preparations for the funeral.

PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Mumbai for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral at 06:00 pm. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told the media.

Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

B-Town pays homage to India’s beloved musician