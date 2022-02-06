India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92.
The veteran singer, who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.
Lata Mangeshkar also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.
Preparations underway at Shivaji Park
Workers at Shivaji Park were clicked making preparations for the funeral.
PM Modi to arrive for funeral at 6pm
PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Mumbai for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral at 06:00 pm. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told the media.
B-Town pays homage to India’s beloved musician
From Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood remembered India’s Nightingale. Take a look:
Asha Bhosle seen with BJP’s Ashish Shelar
Asha Bhosle Late Lata Mangeshkar’s sister was seen at their residence balcony with BJP’s Ashish Shelar. There was a continous stream of visitors who came to pay their last respects.
Amitabh Bachchan reaches with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda
Amitabh Bachchan arrived at Lata Mangeshkar’s house to pay his last respects to the veteran singer along with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Politician Raj Thackeray was also seen leaving with his family.
Shraddha Kapoor arrives to pay her last respects
Shraddha Kapoor, who is related to Lata Mangeshkar, arrived at the late singer’s residence to pay her last respects.
Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains brought home
Lata Mangeshkar’s remains were brought home from Breach Candy hospital. Several personalities were present at the residence including Raj Thackeray, Bhagyashree, Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher and Sachin Tendulkar among others.