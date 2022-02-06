Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 03:18 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Lata Mangeshkar Funeral Live Updates: Preparations underway at Shivaji Park, PM Modi to arrive for funeral at 6pm

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 03:18 pm
Narendra Modi

PM Modi to arrive for funeral at 6pm

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92.

The veteran singer, who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.

Lata Mangeshkar also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

Lata Mangeshkar Funeral

Preparations underway at Shivaji Park

Workers at Shivaji Park were clicked making preparations for the funeral.

Narendra Modi

PM Modi to arrive for funeral at 6pm

PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Mumbai for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral at 06:00 pm. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told the media.

B-Town pays homage to India’s beloved musician

From Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood remembered India’s Nightingale. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Asha Bhosle seen with BJP’s Ashish Shelar

Asha Bhosle Late Lata Mangeshkar’s sister was seen at their residence balcony with BJP’s Ashish Shelar. There was a continous stream of visitors who came to pay their last respects.

Amitabh Bachchan reaches with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan arrived at Lata Mangeshkar’s house to pay his last respects to the veteran singer along with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Politician Raj Thackeray was also seen leaving with his family.

Shraddha Kapoor arrives to pay her last respects

Shraddha Kapoor, who is related to Lata Mangeshkar, arrived at the late singer’s residence to pay her last respects.

 

Shraddha Kapoor

Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains brought home

Lata Mangeshkar’s remains were brought home from Breach Candy hospital. Several personalities were present at the residence including Raj Thackeray, Bhagyashree, Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

Read More

5 hours ago
Bollywood stars pay homage to acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar

The Bollywood fraternity and fans are mourning the sad demise of acclaimed...
6 hours ago
Shiza-Fiza fiasco: Ali Gul Pir recreates his own rib-tickling version of the viral clip

As the viral Shiza-Fiza fiasco has already left the internet in splits...
6 hours ago
Movie Icons – Cary Grant

If the word ‘cool’ had a face, it would have been exactly...
6 hours ago
The perseverance of Scheherezade Junejo

Contrary to popular beliefs, an artist doesn’t always come from a place...
6 hours ago
Hawkeye

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the latest entry into the top...
6 hours ago
Munich: The Edge of (preventing) War

An incredible historical political thriller that melds fact with enjoyable fiction, the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
PM Imran shares views with Chinese president on growing polarisation in world

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday reviewed...
42 mins ago
Security forces ready to give befitting response to any terrorist activity: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday said the security forces are ready...
1 hour ago
Sri Lanka-Pakistan ties contributing to South Asia’s peace, stability: UN envoy Munir

Pakistan’s United Nations (UN) Ambassador Munir Akram told a virtual event marking...
2 hours ago
FM Qureshi launches portal for students & professionals

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday inaugurated a portal to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600