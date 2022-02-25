Mawra Hocane takes a step to change the attitude towards marital rape in the context of marriage

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane puts a spotlight on the very important social issues in our society in her drama serial ‘Qissa Mehar Bano Ka.’ She was subjected to women’s protection and security. Hocane has spoken out about intimate partner violence and marital rape.

Mawra Hocane revealed that barbarous men, like ‘Murad,’ played by Ahsan Khan, the antagonist of her drama serial ‘Qissa Mehar Bano Ka,’ are still at large. The Sammi actress turned to Instagram to describe her experience playing a character who experienced marital rape as well as intimate partner violence.

The Sanam Teri Kasam star shared a clip from her drama and wrote, “It’s 2022 and men like murad freely exist in all spheres of life who not only rape their wives but to make it worse also fail to acknowledge it & mock it.”

“In the garb of love & duty, countless women are raped all across the world.

#QissaMeherBanoKa was our humble attempt to start a conversation around this heinous act. It was heartbreaking to perform but my heart is full at the response & acceptance we have received.”

“While #MaritalRape is a shameful & derogatory crime violating women since time immemorial, it is still widely disregarded as a criminalized offense & more commonly labeled as disobedience on a woman’s part. Absurd, she added.

She ended by saying, “As the last episode airs on coming Saturday we hope to have taken a baby step towards a solution that may take us many many more.”

