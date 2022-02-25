Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:43 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Qissa Mehar Bano Ka: Mawra Hocane takes a step to change the attitude towards marital rape in the context of marriage

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:43 pm
Mawra Hocane takes a step to change the attitude towards marital rape in the context of marriage

Mawra Hocane takes a step to change the attitude towards marital rape in the context of marriage

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane puts a spotlight on the very important social issues in our society in her drama serial ‘Qissa Mehar Bano Ka.’ She was subjected to women’s protection and security. Hocane has spoken out about intimate partner violence and marital rape.

Mawra Hocane revealed that barbarous men, like ‘Murad,’ played by Ahsan Khan,  the antagonist of her drama serialQissa Mehar Bano Ka,’ are still at large. The Sammi actress turned to Instagram to describe her experience playing a character who experienced marital rape as well as intimate partner violence.

The Sanam Teri Kasam star shared a clip from her drama and wrote, “It’s 2022 and men like murad freely exist in all spheres of life who not only rape their wives but to make it worse also fail to acknowledge it & mock it.”

“In the garb of love & duty, countless women are raped all across the world.
#QissaMeherBanoKa was our humble attempt to start a conversation around this heinous act. It was heartbreaking to perform but my heart is full at the response & acceptance we have received.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

“While #MaritalRape is a shameful & derogatory crime violating women since time immemorial, it is still widely disregarded as a criminalized offense & more commonly labeled as disobedience on a woman’s part. Absurd, she added.

She ended by saying, “As the last episode airs on coming Saturday we hope to have taken a baby step towards a solution that may take us many many more.”

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

18 mins ago
Watch Video: In the midst of the Ukraine conflict, actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in an unusual video 

Alumnus of 90210 AnnaLynne McCord has been labelled a 'cringe' after posting...
21 mins ago
Ananya Pandey wishes Sanya on her birthday, calls her 'girl crush'

Ananya Panday wished Sanya Malhotra a happy 30th birthday with a beautiful...
24 mins ago
Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan set to share the screen together in upcoming drama

Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan have paired up to share the screen...
2 hours ago
Snoop Dogg demands significant progress in the assault case

Snoop Dogg, a singer and composer, has made quite a stir in...
2 hours ago
Prince William describes all of the difficulties that girl-dads face: 'It's my worst nightmare.'

Prince William recently wore his emotions on his sleeve and opened out...
2 hours ago
Quentin Tarantino is in discussions to helm episodes of the 'Justified' revival season

According to Variety, acclaimed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino is in talks to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Gold TikTok Creator Award
1 min ago
BTS bags the most successful global recording artist award

BTS bags the most successful global recording artist award of the year...
Salman Khan
2 mins ago
Salman Khan poses in front of Burj Khalifa as he seems mesmerized

Salman Khan has been tremendously busy filming Tiger 3 for his upcoming...
5 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 25 feb 2022

Kerala Lottery: Check Kerala State lottery result today 25.2.2022 and Kerala State...
Malaika Arora
11 mins ago
Malaika Arora gives a shoutout to Suhana, Ananya, ‘Baby dolls all grown up’

On Thursday, a slew of Bollywood stars gathered to celebrate Farhan Akhtar...
Adsence Ad 300X600