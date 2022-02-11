Maya Ali strikes sultry pose for Instagram in a vivid pink attire

What stunning beauty Maya Ali looked in a recent picture that she dished out on her Instagram donning a vivid silk attire.

The stylish diva slipped into a vibrant pink silk gown to stir our heartbeats with her mesmerizing looks.

Hair tied in a high bun, Maya struck a sultry pose for the camera and left the fans amazed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

The Diyar e Dil actress dressed to perfection and her minimal makeup look with nude lips added charm to her personality.

The actress has definitely raised the temperature on the internet and the fans took to no time to shower love on her post.

Maya stepped into the industry as a VJ in 2012 and made her acting debut with Durr e Shehwar as a supporting cast.

The actress rose to fame with her brilliant performance in Diyar e Dil and then threw back-to-back hits for the fans.