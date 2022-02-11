Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 04:44 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Maya Ali strikes sultry pose for Instagram in a vivid pink attire

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 04:44 pm

What stunning beauty Maya Ali looked in a recent picture that she dished out on her Instagram donning a vivid silk attire.

The stylish diva slipped into a vibrant pink silk gown to stir our heartbeats with her mesmerizing looks.

Read more: Maya Ali shows how to keep it fashionable in cold weather

Hair tied in a high bun, Maya struck a sultry pose for the camera and left the fans amazed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

The Diyar e Dil actress dressed to perfection and her minimal makeup look with nude lips added charm to her personality.

The actress has definitely raised the temperature on the internet and the fans took to no time to shower love on her post.

Read more: Maya Ali pens a heartfelt note for her friend Wahaj Ali

Maya stepped into the industry as a VJ in 2012 and made her acting debut with Durr e Shehwar as a supporting cast.

The actress rose to fame with her brilliant performance in Diyar e Dil and then threw back-to-back hits for the fans.

Read More

5 hours ago
Ayesha Omar reveals her secret behind the flawless looks

Actress Ayesha Omar, who is well acclaimed as a fashion freak, shared...
7 hours ago
Here's Ahmed Ali Butt & Arsalan Naseer's take on Aamir Liaquat's third marriage

One of the most acclaimed television hosts Aamir Liaquat shocked the nation...
8 hours ago
Sunil Shetty takes a plunge into OTT world with "Invisible Woman"

Like many others, Bollywood star Sunil Shetty is all set to dive...
14 hours ago
Queen's wedding ring has a secret message written on the inside which she never takes it off.

The inside of the Queen's wedding ring bears a hidden message. On...
14 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth and Philip obliged to retake wedding photos on honeymoon after mishap

After an unfortunate mistake, the Queen was reportedly forced to redo her...
15 hours ago
Kanye West claims Billie Eilish insulted Travis Scott and threatens to withdraw from Coachella

Kanye West rushed to Instagram on Thursday to criticise Billie Eilish over...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL 5 - LQ VS MS
55 seconds ago
Lahore vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | LQ VS MS live

LQ VS MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the...
Nagaland State Lottery Result
17 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery Result list 11 february 2022, Result 1pm 6pm 8pm

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 11 02...
45 mins ago
FM Qureshi asks opposition to support South Punjab constitution amendment

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday asked the opposition to...
south korea
51 mins ago
S.Korea reports 53,926 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 53,926 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600