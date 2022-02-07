Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Feb, 2022. 11:11 pm
Newlyweds Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari enjoy PSL at National Stadium

The newlywed couple, Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly were sighted with family and friends at yesterday night’s PSL in National Stadium.

The love birds, who married last month, attended the Karachi Kings match versus Islamabad United last night at National Stadium Karachi.

In the picture and videos shared on their individual accounts, the couple can be seen twinning in red for a casual look. In one of the videos shared by both of them, Ali pulls down the cap that the ‘Amanat‘ star was wearing in order to tease her from posing.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

