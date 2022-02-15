Nicole Kidman sends lots of love to Keith Urban on Valentine’s Day

Nicole Kidman is going all out for her husband Keith Urban on Valentine’s Day, posting a loved-up photo of the couple and captioning it with a sweet short note.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old actor shared a charming snapshot of Kidman and Urban on a romantic beach vacation.

She captioned the photo, “Sending you all so much love for #ValentinesDay today!”

The couple has been married for 15 years, and their love is only growing stronger. She recently told CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, “I met him (Urban) later in life, and it’s been the finest thing that’s ever happened to me.” That man is the most wonderful thing that has ever occurred to me.”

On the professional front, the Big Little Lies actor has made headlines after being nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal in Being the Ricardos.