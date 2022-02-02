Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:40 pm

Parizaad: Indian actress Sonam Bajwa praises Ahmed Ali Akbar’s performance 

‘Parizaad’ The blockbuster drama serial finally ends after the grand release of its last episode in theatres, which has gathered a lot of fame not only in Pakistan but also across the border. Indian Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa praised Ahmed Ali Akbar’s performance and shared how phenomenal he played his character.

Turning to Instagram, Sonam shared a last scene from the drama and wrote,  phenomenal Ahmed Ali Akbar Oh my god! thankyou so much!”

Ahmed Ali Akbar, who played the lead role, has captured millions of hearts. His ostensible character has been making headlines ever since the drama went on-air.

Following the screening of the drama’s last episode, the complete star cast attended a press conference, where directors, producers, and lead characters Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Ahmed Ali Akbar, and Mashal Khane expressed their gratitude at the press conference. Apart from the public, many showbiz actors also attended the premiere night.

