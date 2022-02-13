Prince William ‘facing envious’ wait for Kingship while Harry ‘zipped away’: report

An anti-monarchy organisation in the United Kingdom recently referred to the “stark difference” between Prince Harry and Prince William’s future intentions.

Graham Smith, the anti-monarchist and CEO of Republic, recently spoke to Express UK and said that he hopes the Firm takes a page from Prince Harry’s book and decides to relocate for a ‘better time.’

During his conversation, he also mused on how envious Prince William’s children will be of their cousins’ liberties.

He was also quoted as saying, “Charles has spent his entire life waiting to be King; William will do the same.” He will most likely be in his 60s when he ascends to the throne.”

“I think others will just look at it and think, well, is it really worth the effort and the scrutiny and the press intrusion and so on, when Harry has shown very clearly that you can go off and have a better time in America.”

“I think that particularly William’s children will be looking at Harry’s kids and Harry and saying well, that looks like more fun. So what are we doing with this rather tedious existence?”