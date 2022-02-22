Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Feb, 2022. 04:56 pm
Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II postpones engagements due to Covid symptoms

Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her planned virtual engagements for Tuesday due to “mild” coronavirus symptoms.

“Because Her Majesty is still suffering from mild cold-like symptoms, she has chosen not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today,” a palace spokesman said.

The 95-year-old head of state tested positive for the virus on Sunday, rekindling concerns about her health after spending a night in the hospital in October of last year.

She was obliged to take a medical leave of absence and cancelled a number of planned events, including hosting world leaders at the UN climate change summit in November.

Her public appearances have been sparse since then, though she has returned to public duties ahead of the commencement of her record-breaking 70th year as monarch on February 6.

Later in the week, the queen will attend further virtual encounters, including her weekly private session with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

However, it was rumoured that she will decide whether or not to attend them closer to the time.

Prince Charles, Elizabeth’s eldest son and heir, had to cancel a planned engagement on February 10 after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time.

He had met his mother two days earlier, it was eventually learned.

