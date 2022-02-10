Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 03:27 am
Queen’s wedding ring has a secret message written on the inside which she never takes it off.

Queen

The inside of the Queen’s wedding ring bears a hidden message.

On November 20, 1947, Queen Elizabeth II married Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Westminster Abbey in front of 2,000 guests and 200 million people around the world who tuned in to the BBC broadcast.

Her ring is fashioned of Welsh gold, as is customary in the royal family, and is similar to those worn by Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Princess Diana.

But what distinguishes Her Majesty’s ring is that it has a hidden message carved on the inside that has remained a mystery since that day, with only three people knowing what it says: the Queen, Prince Philip, and the goldsmith who engraved it.

Ingrid Seward, a royal scholar, writes in her new book Prince Philip: A Portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh, “At least Philip didn’t have to pay for a wedding ring, because the people of Wales contributed a nugget of Welsh gold from which the ring was created.”

“She never takes it off and inside the ring is an inscription.

“No one knows what it says, other than the engraver, the Queen and her husband.”

Although Philip was spared the expense of his wife’s wedding band, he did put a lot of effort into creating the perfect engagement ring – and it has a lot of history.

The ring is made from a tiara that belonged to Philip’s mum, Princess Alice.

It was given to her as a wedding gift by Tsar Nicholas II and Tsarina Alexandra of Russia, along with a stunning set of jewels.

 

