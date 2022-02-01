Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 01:48 pm

Sania Mirza wishes husband Shoaib Malik on his birthday

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza took to her Instagram to extend birthday wishes to her husband Shoaib Malik who is in Pakistan these days for PSL 7.

Sania captioned her post hilariously which has left the fans and the well-wishers amused.

Read more: Sania Mirza gives an aesthetic vibe as she shares sun-kissed photo

“Happy Birthday from us to you… May you continue to age backward and give everyone a complex including me”

Mirza pointed out Malik’s ageless looks in her birthday banter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The celebrity couple has been one of the beloved couples in town and relishes fame ever since they tied the knot.

Belonging from two different countries, Shoaib and Sania made a happy couple who often keeps updating fans about their personal life.

Read more: Sania Mirza – Indian tennis star announces retirement from tennis

They tied the knot in 2010 in a lavish wedding ceremony and are parents to an adorable kid.

