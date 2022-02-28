‘Squid Game’ wins three Awards in SAG 2022

Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English-language series to be nominated for a SAG Award.

The show became the first non-English-language series and the first Korean series to win the SAG Awards on Sunday, at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Overall, the show won three of the four statuettes it was nominated for.

Notable nominations include outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series, outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for star Lee Jung-jae, and outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for star Jung Ho-yeon.

Lee, 49, and Jung, 27, took first place in their respective categories. Lee and Jung received their first SAG Award nominations and wins.

Meanwhile, Jung defeated Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon from The Morning Show, Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid’s Tale, and Sarah Snook from Succession as nominees.

The show also won the award for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series, which was presented on the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet by actors Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler.