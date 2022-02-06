Syra Yousuf serves us ethnic wear inspiration in style

Syra Yousuf is one of the most prominent faces who has taken the entertainment industry and audiences by storm. She made her acting debut in the drama series Mera Naseeb. The actress recently appeared in a photo shoot for a clothing brand and leaves us in awe of her glamour.

Syra looked stunning in embellished dresses with a plunging neckline, embroidered chiffon sleeves, and beaded embroidery.

The 33-year-old styled her look with small ear studs, a neckpiece, and a big maang tikka. For makeup, she oozes smokey eyes with nude lips. The diva completed her look with Gajray wrapped around her center-parted sleek hairdo.

Yousuf is currently capturing hearts in her ongoing ISPR drama series, Sinf e Aahan.