Taapsee Pannu wraps up her next Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Taapsee Pannu is one of Bollywood’s greatest actresses. She’s been filming nonstop and finishing all of her projects. Fans were confused about her most recent picture, Looop Lapeta, which was an authentic replica of the German blockbuster Run Lola Run.

Aakash Bhatia directs the Hindi version, which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in the prominent role. On February 4, the film was released digitally. And now, the actress has uploaded another post, this time announcing that she has wrapped filming on her next film, Who Ladki Hai Kahaan.

Sharing some behind the scene pictures in black and white, the actress called the film ‘a therapeutic experience’. She wrote, “And it’s yet another WRAP! I can’t begin to tell how important was this film for me and my filmography. @arshadasyed I will always remember the only standing instruction I got from you during our prep meeting…….. you have exhausted yourself enough for years now just come n have fun on the set with this one. N Obediently enough I had a BLAST being the badass ACP Komal Sharma, my first ever cop avtaar!”

According to the reports, the film Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan is a comedy-drama. Taapsee was quoted saying to Mid-Day that she loved her character in the film as it is an entertaining one.