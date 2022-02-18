Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 09:01 pm
WATCH: Hadiqa Kiani, Bilal Abbas's 'Dobara' BTS goes viral  

Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani broke the passé standards of the desi culture with her role in the drama ‘Dobara’ along with Bilal Abbas.

Usama Khan shared some BTS from the intense face-off between Maahir and Affan from the recent episode of Dobara and netizens loving the fake rain and relieved smiles on the faces of actors once the scene is over.

Have a look:

The singer has made a comeback to our television screens as an actor. She has acted in two dramas and her acting skills were appreciated by everyone in the industry and outside.

Hadiqa is appearing in the drama Dobara as a strong middle-aged woman, who is newly been widowed and the reaction of society towards her lifestyle and her choices.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

