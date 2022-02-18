WATCH: Hadiqa Kiani, Bilal Abbas’s ‘Dobara’ BTS goes viral  

Usama Khan shared some BTS from the intense face-off between Maahir and Affan from the recent episode of ‘Dobara‘ and netizens loving the fake rain and relieved smiles on the faces of actors once the scene is over.

Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani broke the passé standards of the desi culture with her role in the drama ‘Dobara’ along with Bilal Abbas.

The singer has made a comeback to our television screens as an actor. She has acted in two dramas and her acting skills were appreciated by everyone in the industry and outside.

Hadiqa is appearing in the drama Dobara as a strong middle-aged woman, who is newly been widowed and the reaction of society towards her lifestyle and her choices.

