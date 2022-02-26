Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 08:08 pm
Watch when Urfi Javed Grooved On Samantha’s ‘Oo Antava’

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed’s unusual clothes never fail to astound and surprise her fans. Even though the performer is frequently harassed on social media, the confidence with which she handles herself is admirable.

Urfi Javed earlier once again igniting social media with her routines to the mega-hit song ‘Oo Antava.’

Urfi took to her official Instagram account on Sunday and posted a video of herself dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number ‘Oo Antava’ from the film Pushpa: The Rise. Urfi is dressed in a lovely magenta saree.

However, Urfi’s million-dollar smile near the end of the video will undoubtedly steal your heart. She captioned the video, “Had to post a reel on this!” No, I’m not a dancer, and this was completely random!”

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi’s dance talents have left fans speechless. Heart emoticons abound in the comments section of her video. While one admirer noted, “Real song me v apko hona chaiye tha,” another netizen stated, “Saree is the perfect clothing to highlight a beauty in the most graceful and elegant way.”

