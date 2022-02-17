Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Feb, 2022. 09:25 pm
Who is Erin Holland pulling for in the Peshawar Zalmi vs. Islamabad United match?

Erin Holland’s got her selection of the day in the Peshawar Zalmi vs. Islamabad United match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Erin Holland has been named the day’s pick in the Peshawar Zalmi vs. Islamabad United match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The former Miss Australia took to her Instagram and shared a post with a caption, “I am a professional, & would never let my personal relationships influence my work, And on that note go [Peshawar Zalmi].”

In the pictures, the wife of Australian cricketer Ben Cutting, donned a bright yellow ankle-length top that featured puffy sleeves and looked absolutely stunning.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

The commencement of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Ben Cutting, who is a Zalmi player in this year’s PSL. He formerly worked for the Quetta Gladiators.

Read more: Erin Holland rocks another desi number with bold lips

Following their anniversary, Holland asked Cutting before the match where they were going on their honeymoon, as they had recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

At this, Cutting said: “Here, in Lahore. We’re here.”

The couple started laughing after that.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

