Who is Rudy Giuliani and why is ‘The Masked Singer’ Trending

According to sources, Rudy Giuliani will be one of the first celebrities to be unmasked on the forthcoming season of The Masked Singer.

According to Deadline, the disclosure of the Donald Trump loyalist and former New York mayor forced two of the judges to leave the platform while the cameras were filming. During the production of Season 7’s first episode, the unmasking took place.

The reveal of Giuliani’s ‘The Masked Singer’ sparks outrage: ‘Anything for ratings.’

The next season of the Fox drama is set to premiere on March 9th. Here’s what allegedly happened between Giuliani and the judges on The Masked Singer before the premiere.

Giuliani, a former Trump lawyer who assisted his ex-client in pushing the false allegation that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, is expected to be one of the first candidates revealed on Episode 1.

Judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong allegedly walked off the stage in displeasure when he was unveiled.

Normalcy returned once Giuliani’s headgear was removed and all of the judges were seated again, as the members of the panel cracked jokes with him.

Six of the outfits that will feature in the next episodes were unveiled in a Season 7 promo video. A royal frog and a beetle (The Good), a troll and a horned knight (The Bad), and a chipmunk and a lemur (The Middle) (The Cuddly). It’s unclear whether Giuliani is hiding behind one of the masks.

It’ll be a battle like never before! 🎭 Don’t miss the Season 7 premiere of #TheMaskedSinger March 9 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/DjYpYLoNXH — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) January 31, 2022



