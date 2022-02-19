Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 03:25 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Wordle Answer Today 20th February #246 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 03:25 am
Wordle Answer Today

Here is the Wordle word 246 that was released today, February 20, 2022, as well as some clues to help you if you get stuck!

Word puzzles have been around for a long time, with crossword puzzles being one of the most popular, but there’s a new simple yet hard game that has many word fans hooked. Wordle is that game! The goal of the game is simple: guess the five-letter word in six guesses, with no suggestions as to what the word is. The word can be anything in American English, which may appear difficult, but you are given some hints as you make your guesses.

The clues are in your guesses, as the boxes the letters are in will change to one of three colours, which you can see what they are and what they imply below:

Green – You have the correct letter in the proper spot.
Yellow – You have the correct letter but it is in the incorrect position.
Grey – The letter does not occur at all in the word.

How to Play Wordle?

Knowing this, the initial guess will help you tremendously in the words you guess in the future, as the more letters you guess correctly, the faster you will solve the word. We recommend picking words with mostly vowels as your initial guess to have a good understanding of the word.

Word Hints Today

We like to give hints to help you figure out what the word of the day is and today is no different! Here are the hints we have for Wordle 246.

Hint 1: Contains the letter A
Hint 2: It starts with the letter T
Hint 3: There are 1 vowels in this word

What is the Wordle 246 Answer today? (February 20, 2022)

The word today for Wordle 246 is TACIT

Read More

5 hours ago
'Just like Diana!' Prince Harry's 'blazing anger' is revealed

Last weekend, the Duke of Sussex had an unexpected royal reunion. On...
5 hours ago
Is Queen bothered by Andrew's case, Charles' charity controversy, or Harry's absence?

The Royal Family has been in the news for the last few...
6 hours ago
Matthew Stafford Met Prince Harry at the Super Bowl, But Couldn't Hear Him!

What did Prince Harry and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford discuss...
6 hours ago
Kim Kardashian displays her daughter North's artwork during a home tour

Kim Kardashian showed her fans her daughter North's artwork, and they haven't...
6 hours ago
Prince Andrew celebrates his 62nd birthday in the absence of a royal funfair

Prince Andrew is celebrating his 62nd birthday today (Saturday, February 19) without...
7 hours ago
How is Prince Andrew repaying his Settlement to Virginia Giuffre?

Only a few weeks ago, Prince Andrew's attorneys issued a furious 11-page...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
26 mins ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 20th feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
56 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 20th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 20,...
Cynthia Perkins
1 hour ago
Cynthia Perkins, a Louisiana teacher, was punished after she laced her students’ ‘ cupcakes with her ex- husband’s sperm

A disgraced Louisiana teacher will spend decades in prison after pleading guilty...
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook LIVE
2 hours ago
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch online tonight

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally meet in the middle of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600