Aima Baig is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Aima Baig is an accomplished, Pakistani singer. She was born on 10th March 1989 in Lahore, Pakistan. She got a chance to sing the songs for various dramas and Movies.

She remains quite active on social media as she keeps sharing photos. Actress Aima Baig has shared some fresh clicks on her Instagram handle and people are extending love for her.

Taking to her Instagram account, Aima wrote “I barely do shoots like that, but the simplicity and the amount of comfort i felt in these clothes had me. I honestly had alot of fun shooting with the brand, and ofc the team makes the experience even better.”

She is known for her popular songs like Befikriyan, Ehl e Dil, Kaif o Suroor, Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi, Hone Do, Yunhi Rastai Mein, Item Number, Chan Way, Sajna Door, Be Adab Be Mulahiza, and many more.

