Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:45 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Aima Baig is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:45 pm
Aima Baig is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Aima Baig is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Aima Baig is an accomplished, Pakistani singer. She was born on 10th March 1989 in Lahore, Pakistan. She got a chance to sing the songs for various dramas and Movies.

She remains quite active on social media as she keeps sharing photos. Actress Aima Baig has shared some fresh clicks on her Instagram handle and people are extending love for her.

Taking to her Instagram account, Aima wrote “I barely do shoots like that, but the simplicity and the amount of comfort i felt in these clothes had me. I honestly had alot of fun shooting with the brand, and ofc the team makes the experience even better.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

She is known for her popular songs like Befikriyan, Ehl e Dil, Kaif o Suroor, Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi, Hone Do, Yunhi Rastai Mein, Item Number, Chan Way, Sajna Door, Be Adab Be Mulahiza, and many more.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

16 mins ago
'I'm feeling threatened,' Katy Perry says of her 'American Idol' performance

On Sunday's episode of American Idol, Katy Perry couldn't stop herself from...
20 mins ago
Kartik Aaryan shares happy picture with Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up once more for the...
20 mins ago
Rabab Hashim’s exquisite photos, take a look

Rabab Hashim is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
34 mins ago
4 Times Alia Bhatt proves to be a real diva!

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently is currently rocking it...
1 hour ago
Lucy Boynton Recalls Her Emotions During Rami Malek's Glorious 2019 Oscar Speech

Lucy Boynton has finally spoken out about how she felt while listening...
2 hours ago
Shruti Haasan returns to work post COVID recovery

Actress Shruti Haasan never fails to grab all the attention on social...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kareena Kapoor
5 mins ago
Size 0 to Size 16, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every phase, Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is without a doubt one of the most well-known actresses...
Aleem khan jkt
8 mins ago
Aleem Khan group joins JKT group as opposition vies for no-trust numbers

A group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers led by Abdul Aleem Khan,...
Addison Rae
11 mins ago
TikTok star Addison Rae was spotted at fashion week with her Grammy-nominated beau

Love and fashion are in the air for TikTok star Addison Rae,...
Kriti Sanon
13 mins ago
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to be seen in a new film ‘Shehzada’

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up once more for the...
Adsence Ad 300X600