Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:42 am
Alia Bhatt looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:42 am
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress, model, and television personality. In 2012, she made her acting debut in the film series “Student of the Year.” She has 60.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

Alia Bhatt shared her gorgeous photos of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. Her picture has received more than 402,8580 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

She shared the pictures with the caption “oh hi.”

