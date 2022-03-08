Amna Ilyas heats up the internet in a BOLD bodycon

Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic views, once again draws attention with her latest bold pictures.

Taking to her Instagram, the Baaji actress took her bluntness to another level altogether as she posted her bold pictures wearing a black bodycon.

“ The path of inner peace begins with four words “not my f***ing problem,” she captioned her post. Have a look: