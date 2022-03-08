Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:09 pm
Amna Ilyas heats up the internet in a BOLD bodycon 

Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic views, once again draws attention with her latest bold pictures.

Taking to her Instagram, the Baaji actress took her bluntness to another level altogether as she posted her bold pictures wearing a black bodycon.

Read more: Amna Ilyas receives trolls over her “alcohol” promoting picture

The path of inner peace begins with four words “not my f***ing problem,” she captioned her post.
Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

In the picture, Amna can be seen donning a skin-tight midi bodycon, flaunting her toned body.

Amna Ilyas’s pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Check out the comments below!

The diva is also a well-known model and always turned heads for her bold appearances in photoshoots. She has also worked in a number of Pakistani films and is usually under criticism due to her social media activities.

