Amna Ilyas heats up the internet in a BOLD bodycon
Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic views, once again draws attention with her latest bold pictures.
Taking to her Instagram, the Baaji actress took her bluntness to another level altogether as she posted her bold pictures wearing a black bodycon.
In the picture, Amna can be seen donning a skin-tight midi bodycon, flaunting her toned body.
Amna Ilyas’s pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in.
The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.
The diva is also a well-known model and always turned heads for her bold appearances in photoshoots. She has also worked in a number of Pakistani films and is usually under criticism due to her social media activities.
