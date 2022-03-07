As she recovers from illness, the Queen greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person for the first time

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:44 pm
After recovering from Covid-19, Queen Elizabeth II met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person for the first time at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

The 95-year-old monarch met Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday while in the UK for talks on the Ukraine conflict with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

On Monday, the Royal Family’s official social media account posted a photo of the Queen meeting with Justin Trudeau with the caption: “This afternoon The Queen received the Prime Minister of Canada, @justinpjtrudeau, for an Audience at Windsor Castle.”

 

On the 20th of February, the longest reigning monarch tested positive for Covid-19, just days after Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall both contracted the virus.

The monarch, who is also Queen of Canada, was dressed beautifully in a patterned gown and stood and smiled warmly at the Canadian Prime Minister as he held her right hand in both of his.

During the meeting in the Oak Room sitting room, Justin Trudeau could be seen laughing as the Queen gestured towards herself.

