Atlanta’s cast is bringing the show to Europe

Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) takes his tour to Europe in the new trailer for the show’s highly anticipated third season. Which premieres March 24, as the cast faces with new traditions and familiar existential issues.

The show’s creator, Donald Glover, returns as Paper Boi’s manager Earn, with series regulars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.

While plot specifics have mainly been kept under wraps. However, the film depicts all four characters dealing with the intricacies and faults of life. Even when they are so far away from home.

As Darius, portrayed by Stanfield, travels around Europe on a purportedly spiritual—and possibly substance-induced—quest. Van, represented by Beetz, encourages Earn to “live more in the moment.”

Darius argues that, before all is said and done, “It’s probably time for us to go going. It’s starting to become a little tense.”

It’s been nearly four years since Atlanta’s season two finale aired in May of 2018.

Since then, all four members of the core cast have accomplished great things. In 2019, Glover (as Childish Gambino) won Grammy Awards for Record and Song of the Year for “This Is America.” Stanfield was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. Tyree Henry appeared in films such as Eternals and Joker. Finally, Beetz starred in The Harder They Fall, which was released in 2021.

