Ayesha Omar pulls off her style game on point [Photos]
Ayesha Omar, a fashion icon and brilliant actress, gave us chunky vibes from her latest photoshoot and has once again proven why she is a fashion legend.
The Bulbulay star shared her pictures on Instagram and slew her fashion game on point. Take a peek at some of her photos in the gallery below.
View this post on Instagram
She donned a bright yellow top paired with a biscuity skirt and exuded her look with black heels.
View this post on Instagram
To enhance her glam, the actress tied her hair into a sleek bun and looked as stunning as she is.
On the work front, Ayesha was last seen in Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer, along with Yasir Hussain.
