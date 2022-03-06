Ayesha Omar pulls off her style game on point [Photos]

Ayesha Omar, a fashion icon and brilliant actress, gave us chunky vibes from her latest photoshoot and has once again proven why she is a fashion legend.

The Bulbulay star shared her pictures on Instagram and slew her fashion game on point. Take a peek at some of her photos in the gallery below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

She donned a bright yellow top paired with a biscuity skirt and exuded her look with black heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

To enhance her glam, the actress tied her hair into a sleek bun and looked as stunning as she is.

On the work front, Ayesha was last seen in Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer, along with Yasir Hussain.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com