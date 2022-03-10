Christopher Abbott joins the cast pf Kraven the Hunter

Christopher Abbott, will join the cast of Sony Pictures’ Marvel film ‘Kraven the Hunter,’ which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the title character.

Despite the fact that the character Abbott will portray in the film has yet to be confirmed. Rumours claim that the actor would play the major villain, The Foreigner. Who is regarded one of Spider-most Man’s formidable foes in the comic books.

Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, and Fred Hechinger will join Abbott in the cast. Nivola is also set to play an undisclosed villain, according to recent reports.

Kraven is one of Spider-most Man’s iconic and notorious antiheroes, as well as one of Marvel’s most iconic and notorious antiheroes.

J.C. Chandor will helm the film, which will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk wrote the film’s screenplay. According to Deadline, the picture will be released in theatres on January 13th.

