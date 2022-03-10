Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 07:53 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Christopher Abbott joins the cast pf Kraven the Hunter

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 07:53 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Christopher Abbott, will join the cast of Sony Pictures’ Marvel film ‘Kraven the Hunter,’ which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the title character.
Despite the fact that the character Abbott will portray in the film has yet to be confirmed. Rumours claim that the actor would play the major villain, The Foreigner. Who is regarded one of Spider-most Man’s formidable foes in the comic books.

Read more: Brie Larson’s training for Captain Marvel took her body ‘far beyond’ her expectations.
Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, and Fred Hechinger will join Abbott in the cast. Nivola is also set to play an undisclosed villain, according to recent reports.

Kraven is one of Spider-most Man’s iconic and notorious antiheroes, as well as one of Marvel’s most iconic and notorious antiheroes.

Read more: Dakota Johnson to star in Madame Web in Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe
J.C. Chandor will helm the film, which will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk wrote the film’s screenplay. According to Deadline, the picture will be released in theatres on January 13th.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

24 mins ago
Katrina Kaif in a Printed Green Bralette Will Take Your Breath Away: See her gorgeous pictures

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, took to Instagram to...
37 mins ago
Ward Horton joins CW's mystery drama Tom Swift

Ward Horton, who starred in 'The Gilded Age,' has been cast in...
38 mins ago
Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan pair-up for upcoming drama

Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan twinning in a black outfit and blue...
38 mins ago
Rabab Hashim’s latest pictures go viral on the internet

Rabab Hashim is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
54 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives a flying kiss in a bold dress

Alizeh Shah is a beautiful Pakistani TV actress. Her performance as Palwasha...
57 mins ago
Cameron Diaz gets candid about the misogyny in Hollywood

Cameron Diaz, says she has suffered from misogyny in Hollywood for years....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
Dwayne Johnson announced the dates of his two upcoming movies Black Adam and DC Leaque of Super Pets

DC fans will have to wait a little longer. As actor Dwayne...
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his wife's birthday with a star-studded party
17 mins ago
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his wife’s birthday with a star-studded party

Shahzad Sheikh recently celebrated his wife Hina's birthday with a fun-filled birthday...
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos
21 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

Popular Pakistani diva Zhalay Sarhadi Shares her latest gorgeous Photos with her...
Katrina Kaif
24 mins ago
Katrina Kaif in a Printed Green Bralette Will Take Your Breath Away: See her gorgeous pictures

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, took to Instagram to...
Adsence Ad 300X600