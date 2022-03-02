Director Matt Reeves was not able to attend the premier of The Batman

The red carpet for the much-anticipated event at Lincoln Center in New York on Tuesday evening was rolled out for the film Batman which stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role. But unfortunately Matt Reeves, the director was not in attendance. This is because of his recent diagnoses of Covid-19

However the other prominent cast members in attendance. Including Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgarrd, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, and Jayme Lawson.

Reeves joined the audience through a live video call ahead of the screening, saying that him not being there was “a great heartbreak for me.”

He further added that, He was taking the film around and doing the press tours, he got Covid. Even though he was double-vaccinated and also had the booster dose done. The good news is that he is going fine and isn’t having any troubles with the virus.

Reeves also expressed his gratitude for the film crew saying:

“They are such incredible craftsmen, artists (It’s) the best crew that we ever worked with. I know that so many of you are there tonight. I’m so sad that I’m not there with you,” he continued.

Following up with a joke on the movie’s 176 minute-long run time. “I’d like to thank each and every one of you, name by name, though they informed me that this movie we made is quite long,” the director said.

The premiere itself was made to be Covid sensitive. With many seats left empty between the attendees.

The Batman movie received mostly positive reviews from the critics sees Batman’s second year of fighting crime. The film sees the man with superpowers uncover corruption in the Gotham city. While pursuing the Riddler, a serial killer who targets the city’s elites.

