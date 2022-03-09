Felicity Blunt, who is Stanley Tucci’s wife?

STANLEY TUcci made a name for himself as a passionate family cook, and he’s back on TV with his CNN travelogue Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, in which he discovers the secrets and delights of Italy’s regional cuisines.

When he posted a soothing video of how to make a Negroni, the actor captured the hearts of his fans. Tucci is frequently seen in the kitchen preparing meals for his lucky wife, Felicity Blunt. Here’s some more information about her…

Who is Stanley Tucci’s wife Felicity Blunt?

Felicity Blunt, 40, works at the London talent agency Curtis Brown as a literary agent.

Rosamund Lupton, Renee Knight, Laura Marshall, Gytha Lodge, and Tammy Cohen are among the authors she has represented.

Felicity, the elder sister of actress Emily Blunt, is no stranger to Tucci’s Hollywood lifestyle.

Felicity, who was born on January 8, 1982, originally trained as a barrister before embarking on a career in publishing.

Tucci and Felicity now live together in her hometown of London, England.

The Tucci Table, a cookbook written by the couple, was released in 2014.

How did Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt meet?

The storey of Stanley and Felicity’s meeting is reminiscent of a fairy tale.

Tucci, who co-starred in The Devil Wears Prada with Felicity’s sister Emily, is a close friend of the actress.

So, when Emily married Office co-star John Krasinski in 2010, Stanley and Felicity were both present.

They met at George Clooney’s house in Lake Cuomo, Italy, for the reception.

Tucci proposed to her during a trip to Berlin a year later after they met.

The couple married in a private ceremony in 2012, which was followed by a very public celebration in London, at which Emily served as a bridesmaid, Steve Buscemi served as best man, and Oliver Platt served as a groomsman.

Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, and Julianne Moore were among those present.

Felicity and Stanley are the parents of two children.

Matteo, their son, was born in 2015, and Emilia Giovanna, their daughter, was born on April 19, 2018.

Who was Stanley Tucci’s first wife Kate?

Tucci, 61, and his first wife Kate have three children: Camilla, 20, and twins Nicolo and Isabel, 22.

Kathryn “Kate” Tucci was Tucci’s first wife. She worked as a social worker before marrying Tucci in 1995.

Kate died in 2009 as a result of breast cancer.

Tucci revealed at the end of January 2021 that he is still grieving the death of his wife, 11 years after she died. The actor had previously avoided discussing Kate’s death.

“You never stop grieving,” he said in an interview with CBS.

“And it’s still difficult after 11 years, it’s still difficult, and it always will be difficult.”

“But you can’t wallow in that grief and let it take over your life, and she would never want any of us to.”