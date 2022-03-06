Hareem Farooq surely knows how to slay in a saree

Pakistani actress and producer Hareem Farooq never fails to impress with her sense of style and glam. Whether it’s fashion week or weeding, premier night, or casual parties, she dresses up to the nines for every occasion. Apart from events and parties, the Doosri Biwi actress keeps treating her fans with her magical looks on social media.

Recently, she turned out in a saree look and took our hearts away with her beauty. The Parchi actress donned a gray-colored saree with an orange Banarsi blouse and posed for the camera like a true diva.

Have a look:

