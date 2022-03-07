Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:29 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

‘I’m feeling threatened,’ Katy Perry says of her ‘American Idol’ performance

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:29 pm
Katy Perry

‘I’m feeling threatened,’ Katy Perry says of her ‘American Idol’ performance

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

On Sunday’s episode of American Idol, Katy Perry couldn’t stop herself from lavishing praise on a 17-year-old contestant.

After Kenedi Anderson wowed the judges, the Dark Horse hitmaker pulled out a piece of paper to get the teen’s autograph.

In response to Anderson’s platinum ticket for her Lady Gaga cover, the 37-year-old singer stated, “I’m feeling threatened.”

“They’re more youthful. They’re slimmer. They’re more attractive! “They sing really well,” she said, before Lionel Richie chimed in, “I need two backstage passes.”

The Roar singer also shared a short clip from the auditions on Instagram, where she gushed about the upcoming talent.

“She’s grace and beauty, and now she’s trying to tell me what to do,” Perry captioned the photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Read More

49 mins ago
Lucy Boynton Recalls Her Emotions During Rami Malek's Glorious 2019 Oscar Speech

Lucy Boynton has finally spoken out about how she felt while listening...
2 hours ago
Shruti Haasan returns to work post COVID recovery

Actress Shruti Haasan never fails to grab all the attention on social...
2 hours ago
Ibrahim Ali Khan bears an eerie resemblance to father Saif in this video

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the eldest son of superstar Saif Ali Khan, has...
2 hours ago
 'My greatest chance of staying alive' - Samuel L Jackson on drastic health changes

SAMUEL L JACKSON is widely regarded as one of his generation's best...
2 hours ago
Salman Khan feels dejected in new video as all his girlfriends are now married

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan runs into his old self in a new...
3 hours ago
On 'SNL,' Kate McKinnon blasts Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

On "Saturday Night Live," Kate McKinnon spoke out against Florida's contentious "Don't...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kartik Aaryan
6 mins ago
Kartik Aaryan shares happy picture with Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up once more for the...
Rabab Hashim’s exquisite photos, take a look
6 mins ago
Rabab Hashim’s exquisite photos, take a look

Rabab Hashim is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
Alia Bhatt
20 mins ago
4 Times Alia Bhatt proves to be a real diva!

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently is currently rocking it...
23 mins ago
Horoscope Today March 07, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 06: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
Adsence Ad 300X600