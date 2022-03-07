‘I’m feeling threatened,’ Katy Perry says of her ‘American Idol’ performance

On Sunday’s episode of American Idol, Katy Perry couldn’t stop herself from lavishing praise on a 17-year-old contestant.

After Kenedi Anderson wowed the judges, the Dark Horse hitmaker pulled out a piece of paper to get the teen’s autograph.

In response to Anderson’s platinum ticket for her Lady Gaga cover, the 37-year-old singer stated, “I’m feeling threatened.”

“They’re more youthful. They’re slimmer. They’re more attractive! “They sing really well,” she said, before Lionel Richie chimed in, “I need two backstage passes.”

The Roar singer also shared a short clip from the auditions on Instagram, where she gushed about the upcoming talent.

“She’s grace and beauty, and now she’s trying to tell me what to do,” Perry captioned the photo.