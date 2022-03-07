In her most recent Instagram post, Billie Eilish encourages fans to purchase ‘Eilish fragrance.’

In a recent Instagram post, Billie Eilish encouraged fans to purchase ‘Eilish,’ her signature fragrance.

Previously, the Grammy-winning artist released her first perfume, ‘Eilish,’ through her brand Billie Eilish Fragrances.

The Happier Than Ever singer writes in an Instagram post: “This is a scent I’ve been looking for for years. This is my FAVORITE SCENT IN THE ENTIRE WORLD.”

Eilish has notes of sugared petals, juicy mandarin, and red berries, as well as cosy amber gourmand undertones of soft spices, rich cocoa, and creamy vanilla.

“Fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since I can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life,” she added.

Starting today, Billie’s fragrance “Eilish” is available to shop in @ultabeauty stores across the US, including new bottle sizes. @eilishfragrance pic.twitter.com/CNfzeyx03T — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 6, 2022

Following on from her previous post, she has shared another post about the perfume’s accessibility.

“Starting today, Billie’s fragrance “Eilish” is available to shop in @ultabeauty stores across the US, including new bottle sizes. @eilishfragrance,” she captioned it.

It’s worth noting that the gold chrome bottle was inspired in part by Eilish’s favourite parts of the human body, such as the collarbone, chest, and neck.