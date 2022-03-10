Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 11:38 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez's latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 11:38 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez's
A mesmerising photo of Sri Lankan showbiz industry actress Jacqueline Fernandez is doing the rounds on social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan television actress and model. Koi Chand Rakh, her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2018.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which went viral on social media.

Check out the stunning images from the shoot.

