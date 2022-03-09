Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:55 am
Kate Middleton bakes homemade chocolate brownies for volunteers when she and Prince William visit a Ukrainian support center

Kate Middleton

During a visit to a Ukrainian support centre with Prince William, Kate Middleton gave homemade baking to volunteers.

The duke and duchess brought with them from Kensington Palace trays of homemade chocolate brownies and granola bars to give to the volunteers.

They spoke with DEC’s chief executive, Saleh Saeed, and learned about the organization’s humanitarian appeal, which has so far raised more than £120 million.

They were also shown the large amount of pharmaceutical goods amassed in the centre and heard how there had been specific requests for medicines for hospitals in Ukraine.

At least two million people have already fled their homes to escape the conflict, with an additional four million expected to flee as the Russian invasion continues.

Soon after Vladimir Putin launched his attack, William and Kate tweeted their support for the Ukrainian people, saying, “we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

The DEC, which is comprised of 15 leading UK aid charities aiming to raise funds quickly and efficiently in times of crisis overseas, stated that “generous donations” have been made by the Queen, Prince of Wales, and William and Kate, among others.

Kate was dressed in a blue jumper, the same colour as the Ukrainian flag.

President Zelenskyy replied, thanking them for their assistance.

“Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for standing by our country and supporting our brave citizens at this critical time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion,” he said.

“The good will win.”

After Putin ordered his long-awaited invasion, tanks first rolled over Ukraine’s borders on February 24.

He declared that the neighbouring country “belongs to Russia,” following through on promises to seize territory ceded by the country following the fall of the Soviet Union.

Since then, Ukraine has been in revolt, with thousands of terrified families fleeing to the Polish border, many of whom are afraid they will never see their relatives again.

Photos of children in tears show them being forced to leave their parents behind after fleeing their homes.

 

