Katrina Kaif in a Printed Green Bralette Will Take Your Breath Away: See her gorgeous pictures

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, took to Instagram to share pictures from a new photoshoot she did by the sea.

Katrina Kaif turned into a total beach babe for a new photoshoot she did by the sea. The star wore a printed crop top and a thigh-slit skirt set for the photos.

In her latest picture on Instagram, Katrina Kaif is a refreshing sight in a tropical print co-ord set to serve up beachwear goals yet again.

She captioned the post, “Khaas jagah, khaas din with my favourite.” Continue reading to see Katrina’s photos.

A lesson to learn here is that you can never go wrong with colourful prints when on a beach vacation.