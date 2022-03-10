Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 07:30 pm
Katrina Kaif in a Printed Green Bralette Will Take Your Breath Away: See her gorgeous pictures

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 07:30 pm
Katrina Kaif
Actor Katrina Kaif, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, took to Instagram to share pictures from a new photoshoot she did by the sea.

Katrina Kaif turned into a total beach babe for a new photoshoot she did by the sea. The star wore a printed crop top and a thigh-slit skirt set for the photos.

In her latest picture on Instagram, Katrina Kaif is a refreshing sight in a tropical print co-ord set to serve up beachwear goals yet again.

She captioned the post, “Khaas jagah, khaas din with my favourite.” Continue reading to see Katrina’s photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

A lesson to learn here is that you can never go wrong with colourful prints when on a beach vacation.

