Khloe Kardashian flashes in a skintight see-through dress after Tristan Thompson is accused of being a bad father again

KHLOE KARDASHIAN showed off her bare butt in a see-through dress in new photos from earlier this week’s celebration of her best friend Malika Haaq’s birthday.

As she shared the sexy photos, the 37-year-old reality star paid no attention to her baby daddy and ex Tristan Thompson’s latest scandal.

Khloe shared a series of photos of herself wearing a skintight, see-through, and patterned dress on Friday.

She dispersed them across her feed in various posts, beginning with one that showed her bare behind.

In her long-sleeved dress and thigh-high black boots, the mother of one clung to the side of a large door as she crouched down to the floor.

The side view revealed her flat stomach and hourglass figure.

The blonde beauty wore her hair half-up, half-down and kept her makeup natural with some neutral lip and eyeshadow colours.

Though she didn’t add her own caption, fans did, with one commenting, “Hotter than fire.”

Another person commented on her pose, saying, “Look back at it!”

Khloe continued to flaunt her curves as she posed on all fours in the backseat of a car in the sexy ensemble, smouldering at the camera.

“You want to roll?” she asked in the caption.

The reality star’s final post showed the front of her see-through dress, with Khloe leaning against a door with one hand holding onto it and the other resting on her hip.

She only added a purple emoji to the photo.

For Malika and her twin Khadijah’s birthday party, Khloe wore a blue Mugler dress that revealed her nude strapless bra and thong underneath.

On her Instagram Stories, the mother of one shared several videos of the festivities inside the opulent venue.

The twins celebrated with a lavish cake in the shape of a giant martini glass, adorned with rainbow sprinkles and sparklers.

Khloe captioned a photo of the entire group smiling at dinner, “Forever and always celebrating my girls!!!!”

The fun outings for the 37-year-old come as her ex-boyfriend Tristan is embroiled in yet another scandal.

According to US Weekly, Maralee Nichols, with whom he cheated on Khloe and recently welcomed a son, has escalated her legal battle with Tristan.

She has demanded that he pay thousands of dollars in child support each month, as well as a million dollars in legal fees.

Maralee claimed in court documents that the Chicago Bulls player has a “income of $9.7 million alone.”