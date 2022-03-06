Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:05 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Khushi Kapoor shares adorable picture of Janhvi Kapoor with cute birthday note

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:05 pm
Janhvi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor wished her sister Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today, and the actress has been bombarded with birthday wishes on social media. Her siblings aren’t far behind her followers in showering her with adoration.

Khushi, the young star kid’s sister, rushed to social media to wish her sister Janhvi a happy birthday and post an unseen photo.

“Happy Birthday my everything,” Khushi wrote on Janhvi’s 25th birthday. The sisters are seen in the shot seated on a golf cart, smiling charmingly for the camera.

See here:

janhvi-birthday-wish-inline.jpeg

The picture was all things adorable and cute. Janhvi’s father and producer Boney Kapoor also had a sweet birthday message for his daughter.

Read More

9 mins ago
Angry Taimur kicks father Saif Ali Khan in a cute video

Instagram followers were amused by Taimur Ali Khan's latest conversation with his...
18 mins ago
Sonya Hussyn exudes glam in glitzy mauve bridal attire

Sonya Hussyn is a well-known Pakistani model and actress. The stunning diva...
19 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor wishes Janhvi Kapoor as she turns 25, 'I know I wasn’t around'

Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today, and the actress has been bombarded with...
24 mins ago
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared...
28 mins ago
'Disloyal' branding for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: 'No royal dedication'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled as 'utterly disloyal' to...
34 mins ago
Prince William and Prince George are 'proper pals' as their father prepares his son to be King

Prince William is said to be keeping his eldest son, Prince George,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
2 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth is concerned about Prince William, who is threatening the line of succession

Queen Elizabeth II is said to have urged her grandson, Prince William,...
5 mins ago
Minal Khan drops jaws with a dreamy photoshoot

Minal Khan is a talented Pakistani television, film, and theatre actress. She...
PHOTOS: Mawra Hocane welcomes summer in traditional breezy attires 
7 mins ago
PHOTOS: Mawra Hocane welcomes summer in traditional breezy attires 

Mawra Hocane is a well-known Pakistani actress and model. She was a...
Prince Harry
7 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been bashed for their ‘joyless’ public appearances

As fans and netizens criticise the Sussexes' "joyless" appearances, Prince Harry and...
Adsence Ad 300X600