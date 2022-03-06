Khushi Kapoor wished her sister Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today, and the actress has been bombarded with birthday wishes on social media. Her siblings aren’t far behind her followers in showering her with adoration.

Khushi, the young star kid’s sister, rushed to social media to wish her sister Janhvi a happy birthday and post an unseen photo.

“Happy Birthday my everything,” Khushi wrote on Janhvi’s 25th birthday. The sisters are seen in the shot seated on a golf cart, smiling charmingly for the camera.

See here:

The picture was all things adorable and cute. Janhvi’s father and producer Boney Kapoor also had a sweet birthday message for his daughter.