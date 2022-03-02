Adsence Ads 300X250
02nd Mar, 2022. 06:56 pm
Lindsay Lohan has signed a deal with Netflix to produce two new films

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:56 pm
Lindsay Lohan has signed a deal with Netflix for two new films, which has piqued the interest of millions of her fans.

The Mean Girls star, 35, has agreed to appear in two more films for the streaming service, following her upcoming holiday rom-com. Falling for Christmas will be available on Netflix later this year.

“We’ve had a great time working with Lindsay so far, and we’re excited to continue working with her. We are excited to bring more of her films to our members all over the world “Netflix’s director of independent film, Christina Rogers, said in a statement.

In a tweet Tuesday, Netflix wrote in reference to the star’s dual roles in 1998’s The Parent Trap, “The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!”

 

Meanwhile, Lohan shared this news with her fans on Instagram while sharing the news she wrote, “Exciting things to come! @netflixfilm.”

