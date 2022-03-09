Adsence Ad 160X600
Madiha Imam shares cute photos with fans
Madiha Imam, the ever-charming Pakistani actress and model, is well known for her bold and blunt personality. She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable response from the public.
The 29-year-old looked beautiful with smokey-eye makeup, a soft pink pout, and heavy mascara. Her tear-drop earrings and shiny rings also had us swooning. Moreover, scores of fans flooded the comment sections with heartfelt reactions.
Here we have a picture of Madiha Imam.
Take a look:
