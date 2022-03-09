Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 07:14 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Madiha Imam shares cute photos with fans

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 07:14 pm
Madiha Imam's
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Madiha Imam, the ever-charming Pakistani actress and model, is well known for her bold and blunt personality. She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable response from the public.

The 29-year-old looked beautiful with smokey-eye makeup, a soft pink pout, and heavy mascara. Her tear-drop earrings and shiny rings also had us swooning. Moreover, scores of fans flooded the comment sections with heartfelt reactions.

Here we have a picture of Madiha Imam.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syeda Madiha Imam (@madihaimam)

Read More

25 mins ago
Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan pair-up for Ramadan play 'Hum Tum'

After the success of Suno Chanda and Chupke Chupke, the upcoming rom-com...
37 mins ago
Renée Zellweger claims she had to take "a lot of Benadryl" while filming "The Thing About Pam" because she was allergic to the prosthetic glue they used

Reneé Zellweger revealed on Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy...
45 mins ago
Mawra Hocane’s new photoshoot gets popular on Instagram

Mawra Hocane is a well-known Pakistani actress and model. She was a...
53 mins ago
Kriti Sanon sets the internet on fire in a glamorous saree

Kriti Sanon, the ever-charming Pakistani actress, and model who is well known...
55 mins ago
Zara Noor Abbas explains her character in 'Badshah Begum’

Zara Noor Abbas is currently winning the hearts of her admirers due...
55 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s Dance moves sets the Internet on fire

Alizeh Shah latest Dance moves has taken the internet by storm. Alizeh has 3.6...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Slap Fighting Championship
57 seconds ago
Bodybuilding contest debut of Slap Fighting Championship in Ohio

The Arnold Schwarzenegger-founded Slap Fighting Championship made its debut in Ohio at...
Sonya Hussyn discusses her feud with Faryal Mehmood
4 mins ago
Sonya Hussyn discusses her feud with Faryal Mehmood

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn has quietly but steadily carved out a position...
13 mins ago
Zoe Kravitz posted an Instagram story to clarify her comment in a recent interview

Zoe Kravitz took to Instagram Stories to clarify comments she made in...
Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot
15 mins ago
Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has shared pictures from her recent photoshoot on...
Adsence Ad 300X600