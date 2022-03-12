Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 01:34 am
Maralee Nichols Displays Post-Baby Body Progress Following the Birth of Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son: Photos

Maralee Nichols

From fitness model to mother! Since giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s son in December 2021, Maralee Nichols has been documenting her postpartum progress.

The same month, it was revealed that the Texas native had filed a child support lawsuit against the NBA player, which would be heard in June 2021. (With exes Jordan Craig and Khloé Kardashian, he is also the father of son Prince and daughter True.)

“Despite the challenges that I know I would have as a single mother and Tristan’s reaction to my pregnancy, I told Tristan I would be having the baby,” Nichols exclusively told Us Weekly in a December 2021 statement. “Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want … a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

The fatherhood of Nichols’ baby boy was confirmed by the Canadian native the following month.

“Today, paternity test results show that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the power forward captioned an Instagram Story post from January 2022. “I accept complete responsibility for my actions.” I’m looking forward to raising our son peacefully now that paternity has been established.”

Thompson, on the other hand, has “done nothing” to support their newborn, according to Nichols.

“He has not attempted to meet their son, nor has he provided any financial assistance,” the former personal trainer’s representative claimed in February 2022.

While Nichols has faced “difficulties” as a single mother raising her son, she told Us exclusively later that month that being a mother is “rewarding.”

“I am the sole caregiver for my son, and I will do everything in my power to ensure he is provided for,” the California resident exclaimed. I intend to be the best mother I can be. I enjoy making him laugh by playing with him. He has the sweetest smile and is always cheerful. I also like to read to him and rock him to sleep. He’s so soft.”

Not only has the new mom been posting photos of her “adorable” son on Instagram, but she has also shown off her postpartum body.

“I love my mom bod,” Nichols told Us in February 2022, adding, “Pregnancy causes many changes in your body, and… “I don’t think my body will ever be the same as it was before I got pregnant.”

Keep scrolling to see Nichols working out.

