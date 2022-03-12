Maralee Nichols Displays Post-Baby Body Progress Following the Birth of Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son: Photos

From fitness model to mother! Since giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s son in December 2021, Maralee Nichols has been documenting her postpartum progress.

The same month, it was revealed that the Texas native had filed a child support lawsuit against the NBA player, which would be heard in June 2021. (With exes Jordan Craig and Khloé Kardashian, he is also the father of son Prince and daughter True.)

“Despite the challenges that I know I would have as a single mother and Tristan’s reaction to my pregnancy, I told Tristan I would be having the baby,” Nichols exclusively told Us Weekly in a December 2021 statement. “Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want … a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”