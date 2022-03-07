Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 12:29 am
Minal Ahsan looks elegant in latest adorable photos

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 12:29 am
Minal Khan
Minal Ahsan is a Pakistani film actress. She was born on 20 November 1998 in Karachi, Pakistan. In the film Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti, she made her first appearance. In the year 2011.

A mesmerizing photo of Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Minal Ahsan is doing rounds on social media.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

