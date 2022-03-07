Adsence Ad 160X600
Minal Ahsan looks elegant in latest adorable photos
Minal Ahsan is a Pakistani film actress. She was born on 20 November 1998 in Karachi, Pakistan. In the film Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti, she made her first appearance. In the year 2011.
A mesmerizing photo of Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Minal Ahsan is doing rounds on social media.
The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.
Take a look!
