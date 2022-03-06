Minal Khan sizzles in one-shoulder shimmery gown
Minal Khan and her ultra-glam fashion choices frequently make headlines. Every time, she makes our hearts skip a beat with her stunning avatars, which range from sensual gowns to western clothes.
The diva pulls off every look like a true fashionista. Whether she’s dressed simply for a day out in the city or up for the red carpet, she always turns heads wherever she goes.
Recently, the Jalan actress dolled up for her new TVC for a beauty cream and shared her BTS clip on her Instagram account.
“All that glitter and gold,” she captioned her post.
In the clip, Minal can be seen donning a one-shoulder golden glittery gown and looking amazing. She left her sleek hair open into glossy waves with minimal make-up.
