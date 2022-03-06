Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 11:53 pm
Minal Khan sizzles in one-shoulder shimmery gown
Minal Khan and her ultra-glam fashion choices frequently make headlines. Every time, she makes our hearts skip a beat with her stunning avatars, which range from sensual gowns to western clothes.

The diva pulls off every look like a true fashionista. Whether she’s dressed simply for a day out in the city or up for the red carpet, she always turns heads wherever she goes.

Read more: Minal Khan shows how to be a winning glam girl in this chic outfit

Recently, the Jalan actress dolled up for her new TVC for a beauty cream and shared her BTS clip on her Instagram account.

“All that glitter and gold,” she captioned her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

In the clip, Minal can be seen donning a one-shoulder golden glittery gown and looking amazing. She left her sleek hair open into glossy waves with minimal make-up.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

