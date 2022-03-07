Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:52 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Nora Fatehi raises the temperature in a maroon strappy slip dress

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:52 pm
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looks breathtaking in a maroon outfit

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Nora Fatehi is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. Nora delighted her millions of fans across the world with the latest breathtaking pictures with her friends.

The stunning actress has worked on a variety of projects and has starred in a number of films as a leading lady. Her Instagram account has 38.4 million followers.

Nora Fatehi wore a strappy maroon dress with a cowl neck and a thigh-high slit on the red carpet. The hot season has here, so what could be more appropriate than a fabric that is extremely breathable?

See the stunning pictures here!

fashion1 nora fatehi slip dress

fashion2 nora fatehi slip dress

fashion3 nora fatehi slip dress

Read More

12 mins ago
Size 0 to Size 16, I've thoroughly enjoyed every phase, Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is without a doubt one of the most well-known actresses...
19 mins ago
TikTok star Addison Rae was spotted at fashion week with her Grammy-nominated beau

Love and fashion are in the air for TikTok star Addison Rae,...
21 mins ago
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to be seen in a new film 'Shehzada'

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up once more for the...
23 mins ago
'I'm feeling threatened,' Katy Perry says of her 'American Idol' performance

On Sunday's episode of American Idol, Katy Perry couldn't stop herself from...
28 mins ago
Kartik Aaryan shares happy picture with Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up once more for the...
28 mins ago
Rabab Hashim’s exquisite photos, take a look

Rabab Hashim is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Riya Chakraborty
1 min ago
Riya Chakraborty Makes A Bold Statement In Red

Riya Chakraborty is a model and actress from India. She has played...
Ananya Panday
7 mins ago
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter gives couple goals!

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time,...
Aima Baig is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot
8 mins ago
Aima Baig is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Aima Baig is an accomplished, Pakistani singer. She was born on 10th...
Kareena Kapoor
12 mins ago
Size 0 to Size 16, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every phase, Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is without a doubt one of the most well-known actresses...
Adsence Ad 300X600