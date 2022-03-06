Saboor Ali Ansari wows fans with her latest pictures

Saboor Aly is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was born on 3rd March 1995 in Lahore. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama serial Choti Si Kahaani as a supporting character.

The Beqasoor actor took to Instagram and shared her gorgeous pictures that left her fans speechless.

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

The endearing post has garnered massive likes from her followers within no time. The fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud her beauty.

