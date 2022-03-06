Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 08:18 pm
Saboor Ali Ansari wows fans with her latest pictures

Saboor Aly is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was born on 3rd March 1995 in Lahore. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama serial Choti Si Kahaani as a supporting character.

The Beqasoor actor took to Instagram and shared her gorgeous pictures that left her fans speechless.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

The endearing post has garnered massive likes from her followers within no time. The fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud her beauty.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News.

 

