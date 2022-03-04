Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 06:28 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Sana Javed looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 06:28 pm
Sana Javed looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Sana Javed looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Sana Javed, the adorable and talented showbiz star who is currently winning hearts with her outstanding performance in the ongoing drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak, along with Feroze Khan, recently appeared in a shoot for a bridal campaign and looked drool-worthy in her regal bridal ensemble.

The diva has been rightly known as one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan, and these pictures of this beauty are proof of why she always looks so adorable.

Check it out!

In the pictures, she is exuding royal vibes in this deep red and rusty heavily embellished bridal lehenga by AARZOO E ISHQ.

With a knee-length shirt tamed with golden embroidery and a double-layered lehenga with a touch of rusty color, she looks extremely perfect in this bridal look.

The Khaani actress completed her bridal look with heavy traditional jewellery and tied her hair in a long braid wrapped with gajray.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

49 mins ago
Three reviews of Hulu's The Dropout based on your knowledge of the Elizabeth Holmes scandal.

At this point, most people are familiar with Elizabeth Holmes' storey (and...
58 mins ago
WATCH: Ali Ansari gave a midnight birthday surprise to Saboor Aly

One of showbiz's most adored couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansair, who...
1 hour ago
As an Actor, Colin Farrell Calls Penguin Makeup "Absolute Liberation"

After several pandemic-related delays, The Batman will finally be released in theatres...
1 hour ago
Watch: Madhuri Dixit flaunts her beauty in her recent photos

Madhuri Dixit Nene is an actress from India. Madhuri Dixit made her...
1 hour ago
Saeeda Imtiaz’s new photo makes round on social media

Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani model and actress. She began her...
2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Inside Saboor Aly's fun-filled birthday party

Saboor Aly, a 27-year-old actress, celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Oil sales
5 mins ago
Oil sales record 14 per cent growth

KARACHI: The overall oil sales recorded an increase of 14 per cent...
Pakistan
5 mins ago
Pakistan scored 245 runs on the first day of the first Test against Australia

RAWALPINDI: Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan's recalled opener, smashed a stunning maiden century on the...
Ramadan bazaars
14 mins ago
317 fair price shops to be set up in Ramadan bazaars across Punjab, says minister Aslam Iqbal

Minister for Commerce and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday chaired a...
Ukraine should be a bridge between East, West, not frontline for confrontation: Chinese envoy
25 mins ago
Ukraine should be a bridge between East, West, not frontline for confrontation: Chinese envoy

GENEVA, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador for Disarmament Affairs Li Song...
Adsence Ad 300X600