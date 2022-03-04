Sana Javed looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Sana Javed, the adorable and talented showbiz star who is currently winning hearts with her outstanding performance in the ongoing drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak, along with Feroze Khan, recently appeared in a shoot for a bridal campaign and looked drool-worthy in her regal bridal ensemble.

The diva has been rightly known as one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan, and these pictures of this beauty are proof of why she always looks so adorable.

Check it out!

In the pictures, she is exuding royal vibes in this deep red and rusty heavily embellished bridal lehenga by AARZOO E ISHQ.

With a knee-length shirt tamed with golden embroidery and a double-layered lehenga with a touch of rusty color, she looks extremely perfect in this bridal look.

The Khaani actress completed her bridal look with heavy traditional jewellery and tied her hair in a long braid wrapped with gajray.

