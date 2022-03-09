Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:17 am
Sana Javed’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Sana Javed is a Pakistani television actress and model. Shehr-e-Zaat, her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2012.

A mesmerising photo of Pakistan showbiz industry actress Sana Javed is doing the rounds on social media.

The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which went viral on social media. She posted the caption, “A collection that is one of a kind, inclusive of all summer palettes and timeless designs embellished in elegance! I absolutely loved wearing each design! ”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

