Sana Javed’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media
Sana Javed is a Pakistani television actress and model. Shehr-e-Zaat, her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2012.
A mesmerising photo of Pakistan showbiz industry actress Sana Javed is doing the rounds on social media.
The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which went viral on social media. She posted the caption, “A collection that is one of a kind, inclusive of all summer palettes and timeless designs embellished in elegance! I absolutely loved wearing each design! ”
Take a look!
View this post on Instagram
The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.
