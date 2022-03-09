Sunny Leone’s latest video goes viral

In Bollywood films, the Baby Doll has played a variety of great personalities. The lovely actress has been in a number of films as a leading woman and has worked on a variety of projects.

The Ek Paheli Leela actor is one of the fittest celebrities in Btown. This time around, Leone left fans in awe after she shared a swoon-worthy video as she flaunted her carefree persona.

Dodging the hectic traffic, she can be spotted on a scooter, “Life is too short to be stuck in traffic!! Always find a # Jugaad “# SunnyLeone # Mumbaitraffic # traffucked,” the One Night Stand actor captioned.

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, popularly known as Sunny Leone, has done many films and TV shows. In 2005, she worked as a red-carpet reporter for the MTV Video Music Awards.

