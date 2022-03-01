The cast of Euphoria talks about their experience in a recent Interview

Season 2 of Euphoria was, to say the least, the most talked-about show of the year. Season 2 of the show has come to a close with the release of its eighth episode, which served as the conclusion. In a new interview, the cast of Euphoria discussed wrapping up a second season of the show and its mind-blowing conclusion.

Read more: Matthew McConaughey discusses his infamous hair transplant, claiming that the doctor lied about it

Angus Cloud, who plays Fezco in the series, expressed his excitement at the reveal of Fez’s origin story during the interview. “It just provides all of the backstories and explanations for why the characters are who they are now,” the actor said. Season 2 elicited a positive response from Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi. “This season explores a lot of areas that weren’t explored in the first season. “I was honestly disappointed to see how complicated things grew as the season went on,” Sydney Sweeny (Cassie) added.

Sweeney went on to tell the site that the sisters’ feud had such an impact on her that it had “started to break” her. “I think it just brought up a lot of stuff that no one really wants to deal with and it’s hard to watch,” Apatow said of Lexi’s renowned play and how it “rattled” everyone, according to her. Eric Dane (Cal) offered his opinion on Cal’s inebriated outing during the chat “His greatest regret. I believe, is that he failed badly with his son. Dane voiced his hopes for the character, saying that he might have an opportunity to redeem himself in the coming seasons “That, I believe, is what Nate want. He wants a father.

Read more: The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out now

Rue, played by Zendaya, is another girl who deserves a redemption storey. The actress shared her and the rest of the cast’s ambitions for the role “There’s a dark spot in the season that hits right in the midst. And it was excruciatingly difficult for everyone engaged in its creation. I know it was difficult for me, and I believe it came to a point where I said, ‘We can’t leave her here.’ This can’t be the final chapter of her storey. At the end of this, there has to be some hope. ‘At the end of all this suffering, there is something lovely,’ says the narrator.”

Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs in the series, also talked about his hopes for the third season. “Given the transformation in the second season, I’d expect [season 3] would just be a tremendous shock again,” he says of a “whole new program again.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com