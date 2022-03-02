The first trailer for The Adam’s Project is out now!

The Adam Project’s first trailer is out. It promises a thrilling sci-fi adventure starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and Jennifer Garner.

Reynolds teams up with his younger self in the trailer to make amends with his father (Mark Ruffalo). While simultaneously preventing the invention of time travel. According to the trailer, The Adam Project contains family drama, smart one-liners, and a lot of cool-looking action.

Watch the trailer here:

“A time-traveling pilot partners up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while rescuing the future,” according to the official synopsis.

Jennifer Garner just shared a photo of the film’s actors at the premiere on Instagram. “Celebrating The Adam Project is a pinch me moment—I love every shot of this movie and every one of these folks,” she wrote in the caption. To be honest, I’m excited for you to see it.”

The Adam Project, directed by Shawn Levy, will premiere on Netflix on March 11th.

